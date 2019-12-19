Hard Fork’s crypto-themed Xmas gift guide — for the HODLers in your life
Thursday, 19 December 2019 () Christmas is just around the corner and that means presents, not just for you, but for your friends, family, and that unlucky draw you got in your office’s secret Santa. It probably also means having to attend a swathe of public gatherings in which someone will probably talk your ear off about Bitcoin, cryptocurrency, and the awesomeness of blockchain. But don’t despair, for Hard Fork has created a cryptocurrency gift guide bursting with ideas to help you find something to give the hodler in your life. Hardware wallet If you’re buying a present for a cryptocurrency fanatic that doesn’t already have a hardware wallet,…