Mark Hamill and Ninja bond over a tense game of 'Fortnite'

Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

Popular gaming streamer Ninja has certainly been doing the celebrity rounds lately. Earlier this month he teamed up with Daily Show host Trevor Noah for a game of Fortnite, and now he's showing Star Wars actor Mark Hamill the ropes, too.



In the above clip from Xbox Sessions, the legendary Jedi joins Ninja for a foray around... 👓 View full article

