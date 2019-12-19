Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Netflix's 'The Witcher' isn't just about Geralt. Make way for Yennefer and Ciri.

Mashable Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
If you've read or played The Witcher series, you've spent a lot of time with Geralt of Rivia.

A large chunk of Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski's '90s book series, the comic book adaptation, and subsequent video game series gives the limelight to the titular witcher, played by Henry Cavill in the upcoming adaptation.

But...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Mashable Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Henry Cavill dug deep into 'The Witcher' games and fantasy fiction to get his Geralt just right

Henry Cavill dug deep into 'The Witcher' games and fantasy fiction to get his Geralt just right 03:12

 From his voice to the dance-like fighting scenes, Cavill definitely did his homework.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Annaynay_

𝓐𝓷𝓷𝓲𝓮 Just watched 4 episodes of The Witcher on netflix. A good watch but book readers may find it's pacing a little fast… https://t.co/d5L9UIswaO 24 minutes ago

Dragonrider790

Two-Headed Horror Four episodes in and I just figured out Netflix's the Witcher is told out of Order. Its jumping around several poin… https://t.co/fnDufii7H9 28 minutes ago

madamastyx

BIRTHDEE🥳 (vague tros spoilers) actually nvm i dont have the energy to talk about it i’m just going to watch witcher netflix… https://t.co/CZvgvRRpGn 30 minutes ago

Anthonysmdoyle

Anthony Doyle I was really nervous about the Netflix Witcher series because I love the source material, and from what I've seen s… https://t.co/p7hFP56h2H 32 minutes ago

AtomicCatacombs

AtomicChristmascombs Got about 8 hours left on this flight. Just got done playing BoTW for 4 hours. Now I think I'll binge the new Netfl… https://t.co/V3pA6auPEH 37 minutes ago

izzataziz

izzat Just remember that The Witcher book come in short stories and few full length novel, so the time frame will jump ab… https://t.co/nbIs7aNYAt 40 minutes ago

ThePsychoNyx

ON HIATUS MEDICAL ISSUES If you're going to be racist about the Witcher Netflix adaptation don't watch it? White people who see POC just exi… https://t.co/KPSg9Iutaq 59 minutes ago

xavierhmaillard

xavie RT @mashable: #TheWitcherNetflix isn't just about Geralt. Make way for Yennefer and Ciri. https://t.co/r4tR37ZSky https://t.co/0Fp8wkAYgA 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.