Facebook Reveals New Census Interference Policy Ahead of 2020 Census
Thursday, 19 December 2019 () Facebook received its share of criticism over the 2016 election thanks to Russian operatives using the social media platform to sow disinformation and disagreement. As a result, ahead of the 2020 census—the first people can complete online—Facebook is taking measures to protect against interference. In a blog post on the company’s site, Facebook outlines “a…
The post Facebook Reveals New Census Interference Policy Ahead of 2020 Census appeared first on WebProNews.