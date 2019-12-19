Uber’s Ride-Hailing Service Banned in Germany

Thursday, 19 December 2019 () Reuters is reporting that a German court has banned Uber from providing its ride-hailing services in Germany, saying it lacks the license necessary to transport passengers in rental vehicles. Uber currently operates in seven German cities, including Berlin, Frankfurt and Munich. The issues stem from the fact that Uber works exclusively with rental car agencies…
