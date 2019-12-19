Global  

Uber’s Ride-Hailing Service Banned in Germany

WebProNews Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Reuters is reporting that a German court has banned Uber from providing its ride-hailing services in Germany, saying it lacks the license necessary to transport passengers in rental vehicles. Uber currently operates in seven German cities, including Berlin, Frankfurt and Munich. The issues stem from the fact that Uber works exclusively with rental car agencies…

The post Uber's Ride-Hailing Service Banned in Germany appeared first on WebProNews.
News video: German court bans Uber ride-hailing in Germany

German court bans Uber ride-hailing in Germany 01:01

 A German court on Thursday banned Uber ride-hailing services in Germany, arguing the U.S. company lacks a necessary licence to offer passenger transport services using rental cars. David Pollard reports.

