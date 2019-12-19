Senate Signs Bill to Help Curb Illegal Robocalls Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 4 hours ago )

Robocalls have become a plague for the American consumer, with some 54 billion being placed last year alone. Now, according to the International Business Times (IBT), the Senate has unanimously approved House-passed legislation aimed at combatting robocalls. The Pallone-Thune Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence Act is named for its sponsors, Rep. Frank Pallone…



The post Senate Signs Bill to Help Curb Illegal Robocalls appeared first on WebProNews.

