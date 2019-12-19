Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Senate Signs Bill to Help Curb Illegal Robocalls

WebProNews Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Robocalls have become a plague for the American consumer, with some 54 billion being placed last year alone. Now, according to the International Business Times (IBT), the Senate has unanimously approved House-passed legislation aimed at combatting robocalls. The Pallone-Thune Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence Act is named for its sponsors, Rep. Frank Pallone…

The post Senate Signs Bill to Help Curb Illegal Robocalls appeared first on WebProNews.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

whatrugonnado

whatrugonnado RT @ericwms: Our nation is in a gun violence crisis and finally there’s hope in the form of funding to research how we might put in place l… 1 day ago

ericwms

Eric H. Williams Our nation is in a gun violence crisis and finally there’s hope in the form of funding to research how we might put… https://t.co/CirklFdTjB 3 days ago

drofdem

(Drofdem) Birddog RT @waltthomas64: THIS IS WHY DEMS MAY GIVE WHITE HOUSE BACK TO TRUMP IN 2020!! WHY GIVE ILLEGALS DRIVERS LICENCES, HELP THEM LEARN ENGLISH… 3 days ago

FultonCoCDFire

FultonCounty CD&Fire RT @JamesTedisco: Tedisco: Governor Signs Bill so Police & Firefighters Can Carry EpiPens to Help Save Lives | NY State Senate. Thanks to ⁦… 6 days ago

JamesTedisco

Senator Jim Tedisco Tedisco: Governor Signs Bill so Police & Firefighters Can Carry EpiPens to Help Save Lives | NY State Senate. Thank… https://t.co/8tavQwDXBZ 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.