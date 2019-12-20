Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Seth Meyers mocks Trump's weird vendetta against dishwashers

Mashable Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
President Donald Trump may have been impeached, but his ranting continues unabated. On Thursday's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, the host examined the Michigan rally Trump held while the impeachment vote took place. Though it was called a "Merry Christmas" rally, the event had a distinctly more Festivus vibe, with Trump...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost Apple Cuts - Published < > Embed
News video: Late Night On Trump’s Letter To Pelosi

Late Night On Trump’s Letter To Pelosi 01:29

 Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers roasted Trump’s six-page tirade to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TodoGadget

Todo Gadget Seth Meyers mocks Trump's weird vendetta against dishwashers https://t.co/NLfOns17JW 5 minutes ago

leslymedina_

Lesly Medina Seth Meyers mocks Trump's weird vendetta against dishwashers 16 minutes ago

zeus_evo

Zeus Evo Seth Meyers mocks Trump’s weird vendetta against dishwashers https://t.co/ICx96eAZ0j https://t.co/MBHycxty4H 42 minutes ago

qwerty__red

qwerty.red Seth Meyers mocks Trump's weird vendetta against dishwashers https://t.co/1fcPEFS7Oj https://t.co/SYEbqH4nA1 49 minutes ago

drinksfeedUS

DrinksFeed US Seth Meyers Mocks Trumps Weird Vendetta Against Dishwashers https://t.co/6MlRVmB0av 1 hour ago

akemoi

Denis Fruneau Seth Meyers mocks Trump's weird vendetta against dishwashers https://t.co/e8XOBTQjKk 1 hour ago

OMGStacks

Izu ひhiara ☥ Seth Meyers mocks Trump's weird vendetta against dishwashers https://t.co/1BGBJaRGXb https://t.co/TVr7RcxTxO 1 hour ago

pdbrebbe

Rainer Ebbers Seth Meyers mocks Trump&#039;s weird vendetta against dishwashers https://t.co/mRnprhbist https://t.co/fdRs5aZZwk 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.