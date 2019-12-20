Seth Meyers mocks Trump's weird vendetta against dishwashers

Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

President Donald Trump may have been impeached, but his ranting continues unabated. On Thursday's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, the host examined the Michigan rally Trump held while the impeachment vote took place. Though it was called a "Merry Christmas" rally, the event had a distinctly more Festivus vibe, with Trump... 👓 View full article

