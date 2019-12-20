Global  

267 million Facebook users’ data has reportedly been leaked

The Next Web Friday, 20 December 2019
267 million Facebook users’ data has reportedly been leakedComparitech and security researcher Bob Diachenko have uncovered a database containing more than 267 million Facebook users’ data that was left exposed online, with not even a password preventing unauthorized access to it. The Elasticsearch cluster contained user IDs, phone numbers, and names of mostly US-based users. According to Diachenko, who examined the evidence, the data likely came from “an illegal scraping operation or Facebook API abuse by criminals in Vietnam.” It was left exposed for nearly two weeks starting December 4, and is now unavailable – but not before it was allegedly shared as a download on a hacker…

This story continues at The Next Web

0
Leak Exposes 267M Facebook Users' Data

Leak Exposes 267M Facebook Users' Data 01:56

 A Facebook data breach is affecting millions of users; KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.

