Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 5 days ago )

Amazon is not going to put everyone out of business, says retail guru Dan Hurwitz of Raider Hill Advisors. ”In fact, they've taught a lot of retailers how to distribute goods properly. They're actually going to help a lot of retailers thrive at the end of the day.



