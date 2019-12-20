Global  

Amazon Is NOT Going To Put Everyone Out of Business

WebProNews Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Amazon is not going to put everyone out of business, says retail guru Dan Hurwitz of Raider Hill Advisors. ”In fact, they've taught a lot of retailers how to distribute goods properly. They're actually going to help a lot of retailers thrive at the end of the day.

The post Amazon Is NOT Going To Put Everyone Out of Business appeared first on WebProNews.
News video: Amazon to Offer a One Free Return Program

Amazon to Offer a One Free Return Program 00:19

 Amazon has launched a one free return program that will allow customers to return one item as long as it weighs less than 50 pounds and was sold by Amazon and not a third party.

