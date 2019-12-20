Jimmy Kimmel goes after Trump over shocking joke about dead congressman

Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 5 hours ago )

At the same time the House was voting to impeach him on Wednesday, President Donald Trump was holding a rally in Michigan, tearing into everyone and everything that even slightly displeased him. Among his targets was Rep. Debbie Dingell, who voted for impeachment.



On Thursday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kimmel... 👓 View full article

