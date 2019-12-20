Global  

Elon Musk promises Tesla holiday software update with Full Self-Driving preview

Mashable Friday, 20 December 2019
Remember when your car got you nothing for Christmas? If you own a Tesla, that's all behind you. 

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted on Friday that a "holiday software update" is coming for Tesla, bringing an FSD (Full Self-Driving) preview. 

The update will also come with two new games: Stardew Valley and Lost Backgammon, as...
