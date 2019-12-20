Elon Musk promises Tesla holiday software update with Full Self-Driving preview Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 7 hours ago )

Remember when your car got you nothing for Christmas? If you own a Tesla, that's all behind you.



Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted on Friday that a "holiday software update" is coming for Tesla, bringing an FSD (Full Self-Driving) preview.



The update will also come with two new games: Stardew Valley and Lost Backgammon, as... 👓 View full article

