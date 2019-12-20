Global  

Facebook is reportedly working on its own OS now

The Next Web Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Facebook is reportedly working on its own OS nowFacebook is reportedly building an operating system, reports The Information. It isn’t immediately clear exactly where it will be deployed, but the project could help the company move away from using Android to power its hardware. The company presently uses a modified version of Android on its Portal line of video calling devices, as well as its Oculus VR headsets. Andrew Bosworth, who heads up hardware at Facebook, told The Information, “We really want to make sure the next generation has space for us. We don’t think we can trust the marketplace or competitors to ensure that’s the case. And…

This story continues at The Next Web

Recent related news from verified sources

Facebook Is Developing Its Own OS To Replace Android

Facebook is developing its own operating system to remove its dependency on Google’s Android OS for its future hardware products such as Oculus and Portal....
Instagram Prohibits Influencers From Promoting Tobacco, Vaping & Weapons

Instagram has long had rules restricting advertisers from promoting tobacco, vaping and weapons, but influencers have been exempt from those restrictions—until...
