Trevor Noah recaps the most memorable moments from the latest Democratic debate

Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 7 hours ago )

Missed Thursday's Democratic debate? Well, not to worry — Trevor Noah has all the highlights picked out for you.



During a live edition of The Daily Show, the host broke down all the most memorable moments: from Bernie Sanders' "I'm white" outburst and Andrew Yang's point about being the only person of color on stage, to Pete... 👓 View full article



