Trevor Noah recaps the most memorable moments from the latest Democratic debate
Friday, 20 December 2019 () Missed Thursday's Democratic debate? Well, not to worry — Trevor Noah has all the highlights picked out for you.
During a live edition of The Daily Show, the host broke down all the most memorable moments: from Bernie Sanders' "I'm white" outburst and Andrew Yang's point about being the only person of color on stage, to Pete...
The last U.S. Democratic presidential debate of the year saw all the candidates weigh in on impeachment. Sparks flew between Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren. PBS NewsHour and Politico hosted the debate a day after the US House voted to impeach President Donald Trump.
