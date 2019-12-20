Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Jennifer Hudson is pitch perfect in first teaser for Aretha Franklin biopic

Mashable Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
What you want, Jennifer Hudson's got it, in the first teaser for the upcoming Aretha Frankin biopic.

Directed by Liesl Tommy, Respect stars Hudson as the soul legend, following her rise to stardom from her childhood spent singing in her father's church.

The teaser doesn't give anything away really, but does give a look and...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: FanReviews - Published < > Embed
News video: Respect with Jennifer Hudson - Official Teaser Trailer

Respect with Jennifer Hudson - Official Teaser Trailer 00:40

 Check out the official teaser trailer for Respect starring Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Mary J. Blige, Marc Maron ,Tate Donovan and Tituss Burgess! Release Date: August 14, 2020 Respect is a biographical drama movie directed by Liesl Tommy. It is based on the...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheMediaDrs

Media Doctors Jennifer Hudson is pitch-perfect in first teaser for Aretha Franklin biopic https://t.co/Jf2aQ8zBo4 24 minutes ago

Xeiryn

Xeiryn RT @mashable: Jennifer Hudson is pitch-perfect in first teaser for Aretha Franklin biopic https://t.co/1TJUAZhUx4 https://t.co/Qjyw5U4y5M 1 hour ago

VIPortalINC

VIPortal INC Jennifer Hudson is pitch-perfect in first teaser for Aretha Franklin biopic https://t.co/blZP2x3V8X https://t.co/gPgIed3Ymp 1 hour ago

akemoi

Denis Fruneau Jennifer Hudson is pitch-perfect in first teaser for Aretha Franklin biopic https://t.co/oc2Khnjhxt 2 hours ago

TINTechBloggers

TIN-Tech Bloggers Jennifer Hudson is pitch-perfect in first teaser for Aretha Franklin biopic (Shannon Connellan/Mashable!) https://t.co/eccSCL5X3e 3 hours ago

TouchItMedia_

Touch It Media Jennifer Hudson is pitch-perfect in first teaser for Aretha Franklin biopic https://t.co/WXrBRNET8x #mashable 3 hours ago

Lucas_Wyrsch

Lucas Wyrsch Jennifer Hudson is pitch-perfect in first teaser for Aretha Franklin biopic https://t.co/hoI4EjOH8F 3 hours ago

mashableAU

Mashable Australia Jennifer Hudson is pitch-perfect in first teaser for Aretha Franklin biopic https://t.co/iZwSLJI2jF https://t.co/VQrsQe5pJT 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.