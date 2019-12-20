Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Where to watch your favorite holiday movies

Mashable Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Can we all agree that modern holiday classics don't get enough love? Sure, It's a Wonderful Life tugs at the heartstrings, but what if you just want to laugh about the inevitable mishaps that come with the holiday season? 

Buddy falls down while holding onto a Christmas tree in Elf, Clark Griswold accidentally triggers a...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Which Holiday Food Is the Healthiest to Eat?

Which Holiday Food Is the Healthiest to Eat? 01:27

 Our favorite holiday foods are loaded with calories and sugar, but these choices are least harmful for your diet.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

eagle2660

Eagle2660_CN RT @instagram: Spend the day on a Seoul adventure with actress Lana Condor (@lanacondor) for #TeachMe, our new series where your favorite s… 8 minutes ago

FarooqA14751911

Farooq Ahmad RT @mashable: Where to watch your favorite holiday movies https://t.co/TwGfntr96Y 15 minutes ago

mashable

Mashable Where to watch your favorite holiday movies https://t.co/TwGfntr96Y 28 minutes ago

junction1970

Truth @realDonaldTrump You should be ashamed of yourself to call yourself a Christian. Read Galatians 5:19-21 or Proverbs… https://t.co/0Vvk9MmQwK 40 minutes ago

sriramhebbar

Sriram Hebbar Where to watch your favorite holiday movies https://t.co/eC7arjuqY8 https://t.co/P5OES3NYfp 1 hour ago

Anblogger1

Anblogger Where to watch your favorite holiday movies https://t.co/DbZFdlVFks https://t.co/DDRKVMf8dl 1 hour ago

TouchItMedia_

Touch It Media Where to watch your favorite holiday movies https://t.co/jGTdbkoRLb #mashable 2 hours ago

NFLBadgers

NFL Badgers It’s the penultimate week of the 2019 season! Check out the schedule below to see when and where to tune in to wa… https://t.co/gBitVnkx1J 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.