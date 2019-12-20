Global  

Hugh Grant, victim of tabloid phone-hacking, on playing a tabloid private investigator in Guy Ritchie's new film

Mashable Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Hugh Grant and Matthew McConaughey sat down with Mashable to talk about the roles gossip and blackmail play in Guy Ritchie's new crime thriller, The Gentlemen.

Grant, a victim of phone-hacking by British tabloids, drew inspiration from the individuals, who "hacked my phone, robbed my flat, and stole my medical records" when...
News video: The Gentlemen with Matthew McConaughey - Official Trailer 2

The Gentlemen with Matthew McConaughey - Official Trailer 2 01:10

 Check out the official trailer 2 for Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen starring Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan, Colin Farrell and Hugh Grant! Release Date: January 24, 2020 The Gentlemen is a crime comedy movie directed by Guy...

