Hugh Grant, victim of tabloid phone-hacking, on playing a tabloid private investigator in Guy Ritchie's new film
Friday, 20 December 2019 (
3 days ago)
Hugh Grant and Matthew McConaughey sat down with Mashable to talk about the roles gossip and blackmail play in Guy Ritchie's new crime thriller, The Gentlemen.
Grant, a victim of phone-hacking by British tabloids, drew inspiration from the individuals, who "hacked my phone, robbed my flat, and stole my medical records" when ...
Credit: FanReviews - Published
11 hours ago < > Embed
Check out the official trailer 2 for Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen starring Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan, Colin Farrell and Hugh Grant!
Release Date: January 24, 2020
The Gentlemen is a crime comedy movie directed by Guy... The Gentlemen with Matthew McConaughey - Official Trailer 2 01:10
Recent related videos from verified sources
The Gentlemen movie clip - The New Gold Rush
The Gentlemen movie clip - The New Gold Rush
From writer/director Guy Ritchie comes THE GENTLEMEN, a star-studded sophisticated action comedy. THE GENTLEMEN follows American expat Mickey Pearson..
Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com Duration: 01:05 Published 1 week ago
Hugh Grant Weighs In On Boris Johnson’s Love Actually Parody
Actor Hugh Grant has commented on Boris Johnson’s new campaign video, which parodies a famous scene in the 2003 film, Love Actually. Grant earlier this month has also been hitting the campaign trail..
Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO Duration: 00:51 Published 2 weeks ago
Recent related news from verified sources
ECMC launches new crime victims' program Erie County Medical Center Corp. is launching a new program to address the needs of crime victims and their families. ECMC’s Victims of Crime Advocacy and... bizjournals 3 days ago You Might Like
Tweets about this