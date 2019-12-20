Need a little pick-me-up? Check out these Keurig coffee makers on sale.

Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

If there's one thing you can't go without during the holiday season, it's hot drinks. Just imagine yourself curled up by the fire, sipping on a cup of hot chocolate, apple cider, tea, or coffee — sounds like heaven to us.



But if you want those hot bevs, you're going to need something to make them with — and a Keurig... 👓 View full article

