What went wrong with the Boeing Starliner launch

Mashable Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
The inaugural flight of Boeing's CST-100 Starliner went awry Friday morning when the spacecraft failed to achieve its correct orbit, cancelling its planned trip to the International Space Station.

Not only was this the first test flight of Boeing’s ship, but it was a major step in NASA's plan to let private companies take...
News video: Boeing Starliner’s Orbit Issue Jeopardizes ISS Visit

Boeing Starliner’s Orbit Issue Jeopardizes ISS Visit 00:56

 Another blow to Boeing: its Starliner failed to reached the orbit required for the spacecraft to reach the International Space Station.

