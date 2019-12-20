What went wrong with the Boeing Starliner launch

Adhiambo RT @Btrillaaa: Bitch if you went to school with me that does not qualify as knowing me Lmfao like what the***be wrong w/ y’all. Graduate… 14 seconds ago

. Bitch if you went to school with me that does not qualify as knowing me Lmfao like what the***be wrong w/ y’all.… https://t.co/m3Eq8Ws2xe 1 minute ago

lampard, mount and willian out RT @DerSacchi: I'm seeing what Arteta is saying then comparing that to the bullshit Frank Lampard is saying about wanting players who run a… 3 minutes ago

Du Rag Papi @Man_Thats_Debo @_kingjames_iv_ @TheHoopCentral 😂😂😂 How far down Google you went down for that? Half of those peopl… https://t.co/kzu4YJqlo0 5 minutes ago

Venkitaraman TR RT @BVenkitaraman: @knowthenation @ShefVaidya @IAmAnushka Why are these foreigners standing here?? Would they be ok if Indians went and pro… 6 minutes ago

Perspective Sports “Come and get me”! What went wrong with the Cleveland #Browns? #NFL #NFL100 https://t.co/jigSq3DLHB https://t.co/VchSgh1vLM 9 minutes ago