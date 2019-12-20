Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

The Baby Yoda cocktail is the path to the drunk side

Mashable Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
You'll be delighted to know the Baby Yoda cocktail exists.

Created by bartender Chris Herner and general manager Danie Jones, the gimlet is currently being offered at The Sheridan Room in Minneapolis, Minnesota. So if you want it, you'll have to brave that December Midwestern cold. But don't worry, just like Baby Yoda himself,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WatchMojo - Published < > Embed
News video: Top 10 Baby Yoda Moments

Top 10 Baby Yoda Moments 10:01

 Everyone loves Baby Yoda! He's the best thing Disney has created all year. In the wake of Baby Yoda's huge cultural impact, we are counting down the best Baby Yoda moments from Disney's "The Mandalorian". What was your favorite Baby Yoda moment so far? Let us know in the comments!

Recent related videos from verified sources

Baby Yoda drink at Golden Tiki [Video]Baby Yoda drink at Golden Tiki

The Golden Tiki in Chinatown on Spring Mountain Road has created a drink named Do Or Do Not Daiquiri that resembles Baby Yoda.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:29Published

Bonsall animal center critters help give 'Baby Yoda' a voice [Video]Bonsall animal center critters help give 'Baby Yoda' a voice

At Wild Wonders in Bonsall, two critters were used to help provide the voice of the character from Disney Plus' "Star Wars" series, affectionately known as "Baby Yoda."

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 00:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Nurses Dress Newborn Babies As Baby Yoda: ‘Out Of This World Christmas’

Nurses at a Pennsylvania hospital dressed up newborn babies as Baby Yoda to celebrate an “out of this world Christmas.” Nurse Caitlin Pechin, who works at...
Daily Caller

Bob Iger knows Baby Yoda's secrets, but listen to how he said it

Baby Yoda. You either love him or you've not yet seen The Mandalorian. (Or rank him behind Babu Frik, in which case we have nothing left to speak about.) But for...
Mashable

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.