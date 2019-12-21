Global  

Everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in January 2020

Mashable Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Welcome to a new year of streaming!

In January 2020, Amazon Prime Video is offering new installments of its original series, including Bug Diaries, James May: Our Man in Japan, Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer, and [INS: Just Add Magic: Mystery City :INS] – as well as comedy specials from Rob Delaney, Russell Peters, and...
Credit: FanReviews - Published < > Embed
News video: The Boys Season 1 on Amazon - Bad Reviews

The Boys Season 1 on Amazon - Bad Reviews 03:55

 Check out the official "The Boys React to Bad Reviews" promo for the Amazon Prime Video series The Boys Season 1 starring Karl Urban, Elisabeth Shue, Erin Moriarty, Antony Starr, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford and Simon Pegg! Release Date: Season 2 Coming 2020 on Amazon...

Troop Zero on Amazon Prime Video - Meet The Troop [Video]Troop Zero on Amazon Prime Video - Meet The Troop

Check out the official "Meet The Troop" featurette for the Amazon Prime Video movie Troop Zero starring Viola Davis, Mckenna Grace, Jim Gaffigan, Mike Epps, Charlie Shotwell and Allison..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 04:36Published

The Aeronauts on Amazon Prime - Up In the Air [Video]The Aeronauts on Amazon Prime - Up In the Air

It's time to go behind the scenes of the Amazon Prime Video movie The Aeronauts starring Eddie Redmayne, Felicity Jones, Phoebe Fox, Himesh Patel, Vincent Perez and Anne Reid! Release Date: December..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 04:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Amazon Prime Video arrives on the Android TV-powered AirTV Mini dongle

Android TV has grown a lot over the past couple of years, but it’s rarely found on dongle hardware. Sling TV launched the AirTV Mini earlier this year using...
9to5Google Also reported by •Sify

How to watch all 10 English Premier League football games on Amazon Prime Video over Christmas for free

How to watch all 10 English Premier League football games on Amazon Prime Video over Christmas for freeAmazon Prime Video will be showing 10 top flight fixtures including all the Boxing Day matches live this Christmas
Daily Record


Tweets about this

Intelivideo

Intelivideo Check out everything coming to #Amazon Prime Video next month: https://t.co/ASbQDeo3bq #VOD 33 minutes ago

pscottrussell

Scott Russell RT @PasteMagazine: Here's everything coming to Amazon @PrimeVideo in January, incl. 'Midsommar' (@MidsommarMovie), 'The Goonies,' 'Fighting… 1 day ago

Meotto

Chris™️ @ohseanofnoise Full list for the month https://t.co/7JdrfxNbMW 1 day ago

DJDREK84

D-REK Everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in the new year | Etcetera https://t.co/cruzjiqwyt 2 days ago

KSLcom

KSL The cult classic “The Goonies” is among the new movies coming on the first of the month. Several “Star Trek” movies… https://t.co/YsawSubscK 2 days ago

PasteMagazine

Paste Magazine Here's everything coming to Amazon @PrimeVideo in January, incl. 'Midsommar' (@MidsommarMovie), 'The Goonies,' 'Fig… https://t.co/8hLNxSpWPM 3 days ago

MarketWatch

MarketWatch Here’s everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in January 2020 https://t.co/fcaOQ7paVY 3 days ago

Legacycorp

Legacy Corporation RT @DailyHiveYYC: New shows, what's up? Here's everything coming to #AmazonPrime Video January 2020 https://t.co/iuZ2ciqrXh https://t.co/sP… 3 days ago

