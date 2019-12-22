Sunday, 22 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

Space.com is reporting that President Trump has officially signed the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act, creating the U.S. Space Force (USSF) as the military’s sixth branch. As we reported a week ago, the House and Senate passed the National Defense Authorization Act, setting aside funds to create the USSF and thereby consolidating the various elements…



The post It’s Official: Space Force Becomes the Military’s Sixth Branch appeared first on WebProNews. 👓 View full article

