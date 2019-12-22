It’s Official: Space Force Becomes the Military’s Sixth Branch
Sunday, 22 December 2019 () Space.com is reporting that President Trump has officially signed the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act, creating the U.S. Space Force (USSF) as the military’s sixth branch. As we reported a week ago, the House and Senate passed the National Defense Authorization Act, setting aside funds to create the USSF and thereby consolidating the various elements…
