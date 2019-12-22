Global  

It’s Official: Space Force Becomes the Military’s Sixth Branch

WebProNews Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Space.com is reporting that President Trump has officially signed the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act, creating the U.S. Space Force (USSF) as the military’s sixth branch. As we reported a week ago, the House and Senate passed the National Defense Authorization Act, setting aside funds to create the USSF and thereby consolidating the various elements…

News video: Trump administration claims big win on spending bill, includes Space Force and military pay raise

Trump administration claims big win on spending bill, includes Space Force and military pay raise 01:33

 The Trump administration claiming a big win on a massive defense spending bill that won bipartisan support.

