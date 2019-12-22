Global  

'The Masked Singer' surprises 'SNL' with Eddie Murphy's beloved Buckwheat

Mashable Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
The Saturday Night Live writer's room came up with a truly imaginative platform for reintroducing another Eddie Murphy classic to modern audiences: The Masked Singer.

Yes, the man behind the Corn on the Cob mask turns out to be the veteran comic's beloved Buckwheat. Murphy's send-up of a Little Rascals character may not...
