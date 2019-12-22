Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

'Rise of Skywalker' was a lovely if imperfect tribute to Leia Organa

Mashable Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Read more...

More about Carrie Fisher, Star Wars The Rise Of Skywalker, Entertainment, Movies Tv Shows, and Star Wars
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: John Boyega's sister designed Nigerian outfits for 'Star Wars' premiere

John Boyega's sister designed Nigerian outfits for 'Star Wars' premiere 00:47

 The traditional Nigerian attire the John Boyega wore at the London premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was more than just a tribute to his family's ancestry - it was also designed by his sister.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

akemoi

Denis Fruneau 'Rise of Skywalker' was a lovely if imperfect tribute to Leia Organa https://t.co/wGHPw4ibc8 25 minutes ago

TINTechBloggers

TIN-Tech Bloggers Rise of Skywalker was a lovely if imperfect tribute to Leia Organa (Angie Han/Mashable!) https://t.co/Xmp21BmIJ7 33 minutes ago

snkw1974

Stanley Ng Kok Wah 'Rise of Skywalker' was a lovely if imperfect tribute to Leia Organa https://t.co/MVBq15LoZR Read more... More… https://t.co/AlE8e5pTrk 37 minutes ago

Lucas_Wyrsch

Lucas Wyrsch 'Rise of Skywalker' was a lovely if imperfect tribute to Leia Organa https://t.co/B2jccC7dAb 47 minutes ago

TouchItMedia_

Touch It Media 'Rise of Skywalker' was a lovely if imperfect tribute to Leia Organa https://t.co/kD0V65S70W #mashable 47 minutes ago

BenzTheAffable

Benjamin Praveen 'Rise of Skywalker' was a lovely if imperfect tribute to Leia Organa https://t.co/EOzoDzNIGj https://t.co/tKkPFD2Lfv 53 minutes ago

ManageSM

Social Media Mgmt Interesting Tidbits: 'Rise of Skywalker' was a lovely if imperfect tribute to Leia Organa https://t.co/bqr6o2Z7Vg via @Mashable 53 minutes ago

hellogadget_st

Hello Gadget RT @4PawShop: 'Rise of Skywalker' was a lovely if imperfect tribute to Leia Organa https://t.co/VqQcGBjogN https://t.co/GA5oXyiqcm https://… 55 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.