Eddie Murphy brought back his Mr. Rogers parody for modern times on 'SNL'

Mashable Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Eddie Murphy's triumphant return to Saturday Night Live kicked off with a soaring sketch, and one of many that revisited a classic Murphy character.

In this new episode of "Mr. Robinson's Neighborhood," which yes, is a Mr. Rogers spoof, the titular host returns to his old apartment to teach the kids about things like...
News video: Saturday Night Live: Best of Eddie Murphy

Saturday Night Live: Best of Eddie Murphy 12:03

 SNL sketches with Eddie Murphy always brought the laughs

