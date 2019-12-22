Four generations of British royalty pose for Christmas pudding photos
Sunday, 22 December 2019 () This Christmas season, the Royal family is bonding over pudding.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge published adorable photos on their Instagram and Twitter accounts showcasing four generations of the family having a little Christmastime fun. Prince William, Prince Charles, and Queen Elizabeth II look on in delight as little...
Four generations of the royal family have joined together to bake festive treats in a series of pictures released by Buckingham Palace ahead of Christmas.The Queen, the Prince of Wales, Duke of Cambridge and Prince George prepared Christmas puddings earlier this month at the palace.The images show...