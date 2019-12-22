Global  

Four generations of British royalty pose for Christmas pudding photos

Mashable Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
This Christmas season, the Royal family is bonding over pudding. 

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge published adorable photos on their Instagram and Twitter accounts showcasing four generations of the family having a little Christmastime fun. Prince William, Prince Charles, and Queen Elizabeth II look on in delight as little...
News video: Four generations of the royal family bake Christmas puddings

Four generations of the royal family bake Christmas puddings 00:30

 Four generations of the royal family have joined together to bake festive treats in a series of pictures released by Buckingham Palace ahead of Christmas.The Queen, the Prince of Wales, Duke of Cambridge and Prince George prepared Christmas puddings earlier this month at the palace.The images show...

Prince George Makes Christmas Pudding With the Royal Family in New Photos

Prince George is the cutest royal baker! The 6-year-old youngest heir to the British throne appears in new holiday photographs depicting the four generations of...
E! Online

Four Generations of the Royal Family Gathered to Make Christmas Pudding!

Prince George is joined by his dad Prince William, grandfather Prince Charles, and great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth while preparing Christmas pudding together....
Just Jared

