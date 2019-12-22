Four generations of British royalty pose for Christmas pudding photos

Sunday, 22 December 2019 ( 2 days ago )

This Christmas season, the Royal family is bonding over pudding.



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge published adorable photos on their Instagram and Twitter accounts showcasing four generations of the family having a little Christmastime fun. Prince William, Prince Charles, and Queen Elizabeth II look on in delight as little... 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

3 days ago < > Embed Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published Four generations of the royal family bake Christmas puddings 00:30 Four generations of the royal family have joined together to bake festive treats in a series of pictures released by Buckingham Palace ahead of Christmas.The Queen, the Prince of Wales, Duke of Cambridge and Prince George prepared Christmas puddings earlier this month at the palace.The images show...