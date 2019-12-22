Global  

America's newest national park is a massive sand dune

Mashable Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
White Sands National Monument in New Mexico is now White Sands National Park.

On Friday, President Donald Trump signed the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020 that, among many other things, stripped away the monument status and upgraded it to "national park." The 275 square miles of desert filled with...
