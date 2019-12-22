Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Bob Iger knows Baby Yoda's secrets, but listen to how he said it

Mashable Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Baby Yoda. You either love him or you've not yet seen The Mandalorian. (Or rank him behind Babu Frik, in which case we have nothing left to speak about.) But for all the excitement surrounding Baby Yoda, we really don't know a whole lot about this character.

Bob Iger knows plenty. The Disney boss even admitted during a Friday...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WatchMojo - Published < > Embed
News video: Top 10 Baby Yoda Moments

Top 10 Baby Yoda Moments 10:01

 Everyone loves Baby Yoda! He's the best thing Disney has created all year. In the wake of Baby Yoda's huge cultural impact, we are counting down the best Baby Yoda moments from Disney's "The Mandalorian". What was your favorite Baby Yoda moment so far? Let us know in the comments!

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.