American Airlines now offers non-binary gender options when you book a flight

Mashable Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
If you fly with American Airlines, you now have a choice to designate if you are non-binary with the letter "U" or "X" during your flight booking process. This is worthy of celebration, given the invasive body searches some transgender and gender nonconforming people experience when going through airport security, according to...
