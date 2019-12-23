Global  

US Navy officers can’t use TikTok on government-issued phones because it’s a ‘cybersecurity threat’

Monday, 23 December 2019
Reuters reports that last week, the US Navy banned TikTok from government-issued mobile devices, as it represented a “cybersecurity threat,” and employees were ordered to remove the app “to safeguard their personal information.” The bulletin noted that devices that had the short video sharing app installed would be blocked from the Navy Marine Corps Intranet. The move, according to a Pentagon spokesman who issued a statement to Reuters, is part of an effort to “address existing and emerging threats”. Other social media apps are generally allowed on government-issued devices in the US. Last month, the Committee on Foreign Investment in…

