Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Watch every Premier League game for free this Christmas

Mashable Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
*TL;DR:* Watch every Premier League game for free this Christmas by subscribing to Amazon Prime.

--------------------

The big news in the world of football is that Amazon has the rights to every Premier League game on Boxing Day. This is potentially game-changing.

You can watch every minute of every game for...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Lampard and Mourinho address the alleged racism in Chelsea's winning match over Spurs

Lampard and Mourinho address the alleged racism in Chelsea's winning match over Spurs 01:12

 Like Mourinho, Lampard was reluctant to get too deeply involved in discussion of the abuse allegedly aimed at Rudiger, howver both bosses stood united againts any abuse of players from any team. During the match Antonio Rudiger appeared to suggest he had been the subject of monkey chants in the...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Premier League round-up: Liverpool stay out in front [Video]Premier League round-up: Liverpool stay out in front

A look at the post-Christmas round of Premier League fixtures as Liverpool stretch their lead at the top once more.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:43Published

Match preview: Liverpool v Wolverhampton [Video]Match preview: Liverpool v Wolverhampton

A preview of the upcoming Premier League game between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Germany international Antonio Rüdiger suffers reported racist abuse in Premier League game

For the second time in three weeks, a Premier League game has been stopped due to racist behavior. In Chelsea's game against Tottenham, Germany international...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •talkSPORTBBC SportBBC NewsSoccerNews.com

Premier League Review: Saints stun Chelsea as Ancelotti starts with a win

Southampton shocked Chelsea with a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge on Boxing Day as two keenly anticipated managerial tenures got under way in the Premier League....
SoccerNews.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.