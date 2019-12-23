Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Boeing fires CEO in wake of 737 Max crisis

Mashable Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Boeing fired its CEO Dennis A. Muilenburg to close out a 2019 marred by crisis after two fatal plane crashes.

“The Board of Directors decided that a change in leadership was necessary to restore confidence in the Company moving forward as it works to repair relationships with regulators, customers, and all other...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Boeing CEO Pushed Out Over 737 Max Crisis

Boeing CEO Pushed Out Over 737 Max Crisis 00:28

 Boeing CEO Pushed Out Over 737 Max Crisis

Recent related videos from verified sources

Boeing CEO Gives Up Bonus in Wake of Widespread Backlash After Two 737 Max Crashes [Video]Boeing CEO Gives Up Bonus in Wake of Widespread Backlash After Two 737 Max Crashes

In the wake of of being lambasted by U.S. lawmakers, Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg will not be accepting his 2019 bonus. Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:00Published

Boeing CEO pummeled on compensation at U.S. hearing [Video]Boeing CEO pummeled on compensation at U.S. hearing

Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg was repeatedly hammered by U.S. lawmakers over his compensation in the wake of two deadly plane crashes. Rough cut (no reporter narration).

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Boeing fires CEO as 737 MAX crisis deepens

Boeing has sacked its CEO Dennis Muilenburg as the crisis around its 737 MAX jet and two fatal crashes deepened, and after a failed test of its space capsule.
SBS Also reported by •Brisbane TimesThe AgeFrance 24Daily CallerNYTimes.comNPRReutersCBC.ca

Boeing's CEO Dennis Muilenburg has been fired as the company continues to battle fallout from its 737 Max crisis (BA)

Boeing's CEO Dennis Muilenburg has been fired as the company continues to battle fallout from its 737 Max crisis (BA)** · *Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg has been fired, the company's board of directors announced Monday as it continues to battle the fallout from the 737 Max...
Business Insider Also reported by •ReutersCBC.ca

You Might Like


Tweets about this

grandmadornan

Sue Dornan RT @prayingmedic: Boeing Fires C.E.O. Dennis Muilenburg in the wake of 737 crashes. https://t.co/yLCrynvVJ5 25 seconds ago

MLETT_Inc

MLETT Boeing fires CEO in wake of 737 Max crisis https://t.co/eyEKNKKJvX 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.