Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

'The Aeronauts' star Felicity Jones on the importance of strong female protagonists in film

Mashable Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Felicity Jones has always been drawn to films with strong female leads. It continues to be one of the elements she looks for in new roles.  Read more...

More about Mashable Video, Oscars, Eddie Redmayne, Felicity Jones, and The Aeronauts
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Mashable Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: 'The Aeronauts' star Felicity Jones on the importance of strong female protagonists in film

'The Aeronauts' star Felicity Jones on the importance of strong female protagonists in film 01:24

 "I think it's important that young women watching the film see someone who's going against the grain."

Recent related videos from verified sources

Star Wars fanatic has amassed a remarkable 5,000 strong collection of memorabilia since falling in love with the film franchise [Video]Star Wars fanatic has amassed a remarkable 5,000 strong collection of memorabilia since falling in love with the film franchise

A Star Wars fanatic has amassed a 5,000 strong collection of memorabilia since falling in love with the epic film franchise 42 years ago. Obsessive Neil Livesey, 60, has an entire room in his..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:34Published

Spies in Disguise with Tom Holland - Embrace Your Weird [Video]Spies in Disguise with Tom Holland - Embrace Your Weird

Check out the official "Embrace Your Weird" featurette for Spies in Disguise starring Will Smith, Tom Holland, Karen Gillan, Rashida Jones, DJ Khaled, Ben Mendelsohn and Masi Oka! Release Date:..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 03:39Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Rogue1movie

Stars wars related n RT @Current_Knewz: '#TheAeronauts' star #FelicityJones on the importance of strong female protagonists in film https://t.co/0wFX0cCOtb http… 11 minutes ago

Rogue1movie

Stars wars related n RT @helenb6767: 'The Aeronauts' star Felicity Jones on the importance of strong female protagonists in film https://t.co/dncmgfHUhk https:/… 11 minutes ago

Rogue1movie

Stars wars related n RT @BotZiny: 'The Aeronauts' star Felicity Jones on the importance of strong female protagonists in film https://t.co/PQdc5kGUJM https://t.… 11 minutes ago

Rogue1movie

Stars wars related n RT @techrdv: 'The Aeronauts' star Felicity Jones on the importance of strong female protagonists in film https://t.co/vOpaikjrgm https://t.… 11 minutes ago

Rogue1movie

Stars wars related n RT @DenkyuuMedia: 'The Aeronauts' star Felicity Jones on the importance of strong female protagonists in film https://t.co/Zfmn68xx0E https… 11 minutes ago

Rogue1movie

Stars wars related n RT @marciojmsilva: 'The Aeronauts' star Felicity Jones on the importance of strong female protagonists in film https://t.co/Iy29XUzAdr http… 11 minutes ago

Rogue1movie

Stars wars related n RT @TechGeekRebel: 'The Aeronauts' star Felicity Jones on the importance of strong female protagonists in film https://t.co/m6PaUNw5mH #tec… 11 minutes ago

Rogue1movie

Stars wars related n RT @4PawShop: 'The Aeronauts' star Felicity Jones on the importance of strong female protagonists in film https://t.co/fXHQTEC0QB https://t… 11 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.