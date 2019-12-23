Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Matthew McConaughey and Hugh Grant share Christmas plans, propose matchmaking their parents

Mashable Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
In a conversation about Christmas plans, Grant and McConaughey discussed the frugal idea of playing matchmakers for their parents.

'Would your 87-year-old mom like a nice 91-year-old Englishman," Grant asked.

The Gentlemen hits cinemas January 1. Read more...

More about Christmas, Matthew Mcconaughey, Hugh Grant,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Mashable Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Matthew McConaughey and Hugh Grant share Christmas plans, propose matchmaking their parents

Matthew McConaughey and Hugh Grant share Christmas plans, propose matchmaking their parents 00:55

 'Would your 87-year-old mom like a nice 91-year-old Englishman?"

Recent related videos from verified sources

The Gentlemen movie trailer [Video]The Gentlemen movie trailer

The Gentlemen movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: From writer/director Guy Ritchie comes THE GENTLEMEN, a star-studded sophisticated action comedy. THE GENTLEMEN follows American expat Mickey Pearson..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:20Published

The Gentlemen with Matthew McConaughey - Official Trailer 2 [Video]The Gentlemen with Matthew McConaughey - Official Trailer 2

Check out the official trailer 2 for Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen starring Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan, Colin Farrell and Hugh..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 01:10Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

iamhusby

D’Instigator RT @JellyJerry3000: 8️⃣ reasons to see #TheGentlemen: 1️⃣ MATTHEW McCONAUGHEY. 2️⃣ CHARLIE HUNNAM. 3️⃣ HENRY GOLDING. 4️⃣ MICHELLE DOCK… 10 minutes ago

GentlemenHDMov

The Gentlemen Full Movie -2020 streaming online Release Date: January 24th, 2020 Play Movie Now >> https://t.co/U8I3wYxavU Cast: Matthew McConaughey , Charlie Hu… https://t.co/AaH9hM4wFi 45 minutes ago

TheGentlemen_HQ

Watch The Gentlemen - full movie 2020 online Cast: Matthew McConaughey , Charlie Hunnam , Eddie Marsan , Colin Farrell , Hugh Grant , Michelle Dockery , Henry G… https://t.co/TxxziuXi7J 1 hour ago

JellyJerry3000

sɪʀʀ ᴊᴀʏ ʜᴀʏᴇᴢ 8️⃣ reasons to see #TheGentlemen: 1️⃣ MATTHEW McCONAUGHEY. 2️⃣ CHARLIE HUNNAM. 3️⃣ HENRY GOLDING. 4️⃣ MICHELLE… https://t.co/GEMp1zrxWh 4 hours ago

FanAuteur

Fan Club Auteur Cinema RT @PeterBradshaw1: My review of The Gentlemen (dir. Guy Ritchie) is up here: https://t.co/tQDtieUWmt 7 hours ago

HighSierraMan

Steven Gaydos The Gentlemen review – Guy Ritchie returns to his signature style https://t.co/nwrOy7GCgl 7 hours ago

PeterBradshaw1

Peter Bradshaw My review of The Gentlemen (dir. Guy Ritchie) is up here: https://t.co/tQDtieUWmt 15 hours ago

wiill_avila

Wiill Avila Matthew McConaughey and Hugh Grant share Christmas plans, propose matchmaking their parents https://t.co/lEWqEqv9Ah https://t.co/UoxqFqylaA 22 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.