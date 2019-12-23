|
Matthew McConaughey and Hugh Grant share Christmas plans, propose matchmaking their parents
Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
In a conversation about Christmas plans, Grant and McConaughey discussed the frugal idea of playing matchmakers for their parents.
'Would your 87-year-old mom like a nice 91-year-old Englishman," Grant asked.
The Gentlemen hits cinemas January 1. Read more...
