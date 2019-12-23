Guy plays 'Jingle Bells' with wrenches to *ring* in the holiday season Monday, 23 December 2019 ( 21 hours ago )

Everyone knows that the Christmas doesn't really start until someone plays "Jingle Bells" on a bunch of wrenches. And we're pleased to announce that we can now officially say it: Merry Christmas.



We have YouTube user TheBrandoAnderson to thank for this wonderfully festive — and, dare we say, wrenching — rendition, where he... 👓 View full article

Occurred on December 20, 2019 / Oak Grove, Minnesota, USA Info from Licensor: This is at my home out in the detached shop Friday evening Dec 20th, 2019. I was working on a snowmobile and dropped 2 wrenches together accidentally and it made a perfect 3rd chord. I then poured out all 60 of my wrenches...

