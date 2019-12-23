Sling TV Improves Channel Lineup, DVR and Recording; Raises Prices

Monday, 23 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

Sling TV announced a major update to its streaming TV plans, including the addition of new channels, improved features and higher prices. According to a post on the company’s site, the streaming service is adding FOX News, MSNBC and CNN’s HLN to Sling’s Blue package. In addition, some of the service’s add-ons are being upgraded…



