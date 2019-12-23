Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Sling TV Improves Channel Lineup, DVR and Recording; Raises Prices

WebProNews Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Sling TV announced a major update to its streaming TV plans, including the addition of new channels, improved features and higher prices. According to a post on the company’s site, the streaming service is adding FOX News, MSNBC and CNN’s HLN to Sling’s Blue package. In addition, some of the service’s add-ons are being upgraded…

The post Sling TV Improves Channel Lineup, DVR and Recording; Raises Prices appeared first on WebProNews.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Cruise prices are dropping [Video]Cruise prices are dropping

Cruise prices are dropping

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 00:32Published

$2,000 Gold Price is a Reality, Here's How - Agnico Eagle CEO [Video]$2,000 Gold Price is a Reality, Here's How - Agnico Eagle CEO

The current bull cycle for gold prices is still in progress, and it's only a matter of time before price levels for the yellow metal hit $2,000 an ounce, this according to Sean Boyd, CEO of Agnico..

Credit: The Street     Duration: 08:11Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Server_Haven

Server Haven Sling TV Improves Channel Lineup, DVR and Recording; Raises Prices https://t.co/olpXST4TGk 11 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.