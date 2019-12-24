Global  

Unbanked, credit card-less riders can now rent scooters with cash

Mashable Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
As more stores go cashless, one electric scooter rental company is going the other direction. 

Scoot, the bright red scooter-share bought by Bird earlier this year, announced Monday that anyone in San Francisco can rent its scooters with cash. For the unbanked or those without credit and debit cards, this opens up the world...
