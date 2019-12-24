|
Tesla stock hits an all-time high of $420
|
|
Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Tesla's stock is at an all-time high, just a little over a year following Elon Musk's controversial tweet. Read more...
More about News, Mashable Video, Tesla, Elon Musk, and Stock
|
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
Tesla soars, closing in on Elon Musk's goal
Tesla surged as much as 3.4% Wednesday to an intraday record high, closing in on CEO Elon Musk's $420-per-share goal. The stock traded as high as $395.20 per share, jumping after Bloomberg reported..
Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:33Published
Tesla Soars, Closing In On Elon Musk's Goal
Tesla surged as much as 3.4% Wednesday to an intraday record high, closing in on CEO Elon Musk's $420-per-share goal. The stock traded as high as $395.20 per share, jumping after Bloomberg reported..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:34Published
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this