Feds Support T-Mobile/Sprint Merger; T-Mobile Considered Comcast Merger

WebProNews Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
With the T-Mobile/Sprint merger trial continuing, the government has come out in support of the deal, even as documents have come to light indicating T-Mobile has also considered a Comcast merger. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a 400 page brief in support of the merger, according to Ars Technica.…

The post Feds Support T-Mobile/Sprint Merger; T-Mobile Considered Comcast Merger appeared first on WebProNews.
