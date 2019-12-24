Feds Support T-Mobile/Sprint Merger; T-Mobile Considered Comcast Merger Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ( 11 hours ago )

With the T-Mobile/Sprint merger trial continuing, the government has come out in support of the deal, even as documents have come to light indicating T-Mobile has also considered a Comcast merger. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a 400 page brief in support of the merger, according to Ars Technica.…



The post Feds Support T-Mobile/Sprint Merger; T-Mobile Considered Comcast Merger appeared first on WebProNews. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Internal T-Mobile documents show the company considering a Comcast merger Chris Welch As T-Mobile’s merger trial inches toward a verdict, it’s clear the company has spent years preparing for a merger with Sprint. But a new...

The Verge 18 hours ago





Tweets about this shopworldoffers Feds Support T-Mobile/Sprint Merger; T-Mobile Considered Comcast Merger https://t.co/z20RfqTI2I 9 hours ago