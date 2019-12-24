Beware of Watching ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ On Streaming Sites
Tuesday, 24 December 2019 () While it may be tempting to watch the latest Star Wars installment from the comfort of home, the International Business Times (IBT) is warning that doing so could be dangerous. According to the IBT report, security firm Kaspersky Labs has found some 30 fraudulent websites claiming to stream the new film. In reality, the goal…
