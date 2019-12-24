Global  

Beware of Watching ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ On Streaming Sites

Tuesday, 24 December 2019
While it may be tempting to watch the latest Star Wars installment from the comfort of home, the International Business Times (IBT) is warning that doing so could be dangerous. According to the IBT report, security firm Kaspersky Labs has found some 30 fraudulent websites claiming to stream the new film. In reality, the goal…

The post Beware of Watching ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ On Streaming Sites appeared first on WebProNews.
News video: 'Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker': Exclusive Interview With Oscar Isaac & Kelly Marie Tran

'Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker': Exclusive Interview With Oscar Isaac & Kelly Marie Tran 01:53

 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker: Exclusive Interview With Oscar Isaac & Kelly Marie Tran - Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once again to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the riveting conclusion of the seminal Skywalker...

