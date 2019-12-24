Uniqlo’s new robots can pick up and pack t-shirts just like human workers

Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

While warehouse robots are already adept at most packaging tasks, they haven’t been great at working with soft textiles – until now. Uniqlo‘s parent company, Fast Retailing, teamed up with a Japanese startup called Mujin to develop robots that can identify, pick up, and pack apparel into shipping boxes just like a human worker. In the video clip above, you can see the robots handling clothes in unstructured plastic packaging, identifying them as they place them in cardboard boxes so they can be shipped out. They even grab individual sheets of paper from a printer to place in said boxes…



