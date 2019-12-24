Global  

Uniqlo’s new robots can pick up and pack t-shirts just like human workers

The Next Web Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Uniqlo’s new robots can pick up and pack t-shirts just like human workersWhile warehouse robots are already adept at most packaging tasks, they haven’t been great at working with soft textiles – until now. Uniqlo‘s parent company, Fast Retailing, teamed up with a Japanese startup called Mujin to develop robots that can identify, pick up, and pack apparel into shipping boxes just like a human worker. In the video clip above, you can see the robots handling clothes in unstructured plastic packaging, identifying them as they place them in cardboard boxes so they can be shipped out. They even grab individual sheets of paper from a printer to place in said boxes…

This story continues at The Next Web
Recent related news from verified sources

British Airways to trial robots at Heathrow Airport Terminal 5

British Airways to trial robots at Heathrow Airport Terminal 5There could soon be a couple of new faces at Heathrow Airport Terminal 5… in the shape of robots. From next year, British Airways will trial a pair of fully...
WorldNews

