Google now lets you invite a giant AR Santa into your home for the holidays

Mashable Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
You don't have to wait until the early hours of Christmas morning to see Santa bumbling about your room — now you can just invite the jolly old chap straight in via your smartphone.

As part of Google's usual festive update, which includes games, videos and the annual Santa Tracker, the search engine has also added a feature...
Recent related videos from verified sources

Soldier surprises daughters for Christmas with Santa's help [Video]Soldier surprises daughters for Christmas with Santa's help

Santa worked his magic to help the little girls get their dad back home for the holidays.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:53Published

