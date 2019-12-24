Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

The best video games to play with your family over the holidays

Mashable Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Video games can become a point of contention at family gatherings like Christmas. 

But instead of grandpa yelling at the kids for not looking up from their Gameboys, there are lots of ways games can bring us together instead of tearing us apart over the holidays. After all, playing games together is a time-honored and...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WatchMojo - Published < > Embed
News video: Top 10 Best Canceled Star Wars Games

Top 10 Best Canceled Star Wars Games 10:29

 There have been a lot of Star Wars games over the years, and a lot of canceled ones that had great potential. Here are the games that we think had the best potential, and why they were given the axe.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Mum diagnosed with lung cancer surprised by son who travelled 1,500 miles to see her at Christmas [Video]Mum diagnosed with lung cancer surprised by son who travelled 1,500 miles to see her at Christmas

This is the moment a mum diagnosed with cancer had the present of a lifetime - when her son secretly travelled 1,500 miles to surprise her on Christmas Eve. Debora Hendry, 60, was diagnosed with lung..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published

New Board Games Popular Alongside Classics For Family Game Night [Video]New Board Games Popular Alongside Classics For Family Game Night

"Home for the holidays" will mean family game night for many; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The best video games of 2019, from 'Apex Legends' to the 'Legend of Zelda'

The best video games of 2019, from 'Apex Legends' to the 'Legend of Zelda'· *This year was somewhat slow for new video game releases, with multiple publishers working on games for the new consoles coming in 2020.* · 2019 still had...
Business Insider

These mini arcade games provide hours of holiday cheer from $9 at Walmart

Walmart is offering a selection of mini arcade games from *$9* with free in-store pickup. Our favorite is the Bandai Americia Pac-Man Connect and Play 12 Classic...
9to5Toys

You Might Like


Tweets about this

commanderfreddy

Fred | 🖤🦅 Forever i know like food coma post-christmas wise its best to actually nap or like "watch" a movie or smth but every year i… https://t.co/okr8kScykA 1 hour ago

JenCarpeDiem

Jennifer This is the first Christmas Day I have ever spent in my own home with @tingedfringe and no social obligations or a… https://t.co/hW7HwC8F6d 3 hours ago

NikkiMarshall8

Nikki Marshall The best video games to play with your family over the holidays https://t.co/DbDF53pOMH https://t.co/J0FDnHKljD 3 hours ago

Milieunet

Erik van Erne The best video games to play with your family over the holidays https://t.co/B32FNnx0dt 3 hours ago

snkw1974

Stanley Ng Kok Wah The best video games to play with your family over the holidays https://t.co/ybm65Amg7L Video games can become a… https://t.co/RtvhxYzE9z 3 hours ago

truejey

Jey🥀 Being the only one in the house and getting to blast your favorite music and play your favorite video games is hone… https://t.co/tP9pG5lbG6 3 hours ago

JeffersonFaudan

Jefferson Faudan The best video games to play with your family over the holidays https://t.co/C7bIT2CiAT 3 hours ago

TechGeekRebel

TECH|GEEK|REBEL The best video games to play with your family over the holidays https://t.co/417hWSRpbR #tech #news #smallbiz https://t.co/UEaTStKU0O 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.