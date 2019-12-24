Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

The Queen refers to 2019 as a 'bumpy' year in Christmas speech

Mashable Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
In between opening presents and tucking into your Christmas dinner, the Queen will deliver her annual Christmas Day speech at 3 p.m. GMT. 

In this year's speech, Queen Elizabeth II makes reference to a "bumpy" year, but does not further elaborate on her meaning.  

While talking about Jesus' life, she says "small steps...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media World - Published < > Embed
News video: Queen Elizabeth's bumpy path

Queen Elizabeth's bumpy path 00:49

 Queen Elizabeth has acknowledged the "quite bumpy path" of 2019 in her annual Christmas speech, which will air in full on Christmas Day (25.12.19).

Recent related videos from verified sources

George and Charlotte attend first Christmas Day church service with the Queen [Video]George and Charlotte attend first Christmas Day church service with the Queen

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have joined the Queen at the royal family's traditional Christmas Day church service on her Sandringham estate for the first time. George, six, and four-year-old..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published

Watch Prince George bake Christmas dessert with the queen [Video]Watch Prince George bake Christmas dessert with the queen

Four generations of Britain's royal family were filmed getting into festive spirit on Sunday (December 22), by preparing Christmas treats to support the Royal British Legion.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Queen Elizabeth II to admit ‘bumpy’ year in Christmas speech

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II plans to acknowledge that both Britain and her family have endured a difficult year by saying during her Christmas message...
Seattle Times Also reported by •CTV NewsTIMEFOXNews.comE! OnlineTamworth HeraldJapan TodayWorldNewsIndependentCBS 2Reuters

The Papers: Queen's 'bumpy' year makes front pages

Papers report Queen's Speech extracts referencing the Royal Family's troubles and Brexit disunity.
BBC News Also reported by •Japan TodayCBS NewsCBS 2

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.