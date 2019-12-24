'Rise of Skywalker' made Kylo Ren the most exhausting man in the galaxy
Tuesday, 24 December 2019 () Sure, Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) is cute and all, and millions of so-called "Reylo" fans have forgiven his crimes because he ended up redeemed by Rey and won a final pre-death kiss from her, Romeo and Juliet-style, in Rise of Skywalker's conclusion.
But consider something the movie does not make explicitly obvious, something...
Spoilers ahead! Don’t continue reading if you don’t want to know what happens at the end of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker! That kiss that happens between... Just Jared Also reported by •geek.com •9to5Toys
Tweets about this
kiera RT @IGN: In 1977, Star Wars invented the modern blockbuster -- here's how much every film in the franchise made on their opening weekend:… 3 seconds ago
TIN-Tech Bloggers Rise of Skywalker made Kylo Ren the most exhausting man in the galaxy (Chris Taylor/Mashable!) https://t.co/0p1FTNkqrK 2 minutes ago
Touch It Media 'Rise of Skywalker' made Kylo Ren the most exhausting man in the galaxy https://t.co/AYo7ULXmpV #mashable13 minutes ago
Zeus Evo ‘Rise of Skywalker’ made Kylo Ren the most exhausting man in the galaxy https://t.co/A97ZDkjtMw https://t.co/s5n3tsYz7o 31 minutes ago
Lucas Wyrsch 'Rise of Skywalker' made Kylo Ren the most exhausting man in the galaxy https://t.co/avID5pejYs 37 minutes ago
Linnie Boseaver [Mashable] 'Rise of Skywalker' made Kylo Ren the most exhausting man in the galaxy https://t.co/5hTzSdrC3j 48 minutes ago
Ziny_The_Replicant 'Rise of Skywalker' made Kylo Ren the most exhausting man in the galaxy https://t.co/AiQpN5TFzv https://t.co/v3J1EcViSs 54 minutes ago
Manfred Rosenberg RT @4PawShop: 'Rise of Skywalker' made Kylo Ren the most exhausting man in the galaxy https://t.co/7NuABVvnng https://t.co/GA5oXyiqcm https… 55 minutes ago