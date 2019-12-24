Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

It's time to talk about how Star Wars always treated Chewbacca like crap

Mashable Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Read more...

More about Star Wars, Chewbacca, Star Wars The Rise Of Skywalker, Entertainment, and Star Wars
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker' Brings in $175 Million Opening Weekend

'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker' Brings in $175 Million Opening Weekend 00:21

 'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker' brought in 'just' $175 million in its debut weekend, which is considered a flop by the franchise's standards.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Star Wars' Collector Has 5,000 Items, Including 1977 Obi-Wan Kenobi Figure [Video]'Star Wars' Collector Has 5,000 Items, Including 1977 Obi-Wan Kenobi Figure

An avid Star Wars fan has a collection with 5000 items, including an Obi-Wan Kenobi figure from 1977.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:54Published

'Rise Of Skywalker' Earns Less That Predecessor [Video]"Rise Of Skywalker" Earns Less That Predecessor

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" earned an estimated $176 million at the domestic box office this weekend. That figure marks the third-best opening of the year. It is also the third-best opening..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

All the 'Star Wars' movies, ranked from worst to best — including 'Rise of Skywalker'

All the 'Star Wars' movies, ranked from worst to best — including 'Rise of Skywalker'As "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" opens in theaters Friday and concludes the nine-chapter saga, it is now time to place it with the other feature-length...
Business Insider Also reported by •9to5ToysThe Vergebizjournals

Best Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Merch – Save on books, Funko, LEGO, more

The Rise of Skywalker is hitting theaters as we speak, bringing yet another Star Wars trilogy to a close. Whether you’re lining up tonight or not, now is a...
9to5Toys Also reported by •The VergebizjournalsBusiness Insider

Tweets about this

mogeladze1

David -mogeladze It's time to talk about how Star Wars always treated Chewbacca like***https://t.co/lqf6xo0cnl 8 seconds ago

nxriamartin

Núria 🌻🍊 RT @iknownaama: Maybe it is time we talk about how Goblins- the strict money-hungry bank workers- are depicted in Harry Potter. Like.......… 2 minutes ago

PLRedWolf

🏴‍☠️Cappy the Pirate Legend🏴‍☠️ RT @Russell_Stew4RT: Just a reminder as you spend time with family and relatives this Christmas : dont talk about politics, religion or Sta… 5 minutes ago

casedeepoca

Valentin Mandache It's time to talk about how Star Wars always treated Chewbacca like***https://t.co/PqD1VWVFPO 6 minutes ago

VIPortalINC

VIPortal INC It’s time to talk about how Star Wars always treated Chewbacca like***https://t.co/aFMLbpFEOq https://t.co/Qf5sLlrz55 10 minutes ago

akemoi

Denis Fruneau It's time to talk about how Star Wars always treated Chewbacca like***https://t.co/h2ExhJsCRI 19 minutes ago

JoeBusuttil

Joe Busuttil It's time to talk about how Star Wars always treated Chewbacca like***https://t.co/22Ue7AT1kV 21 minutes ago

Sujaysalvi

Sujay RT @bfraser747: I had some time to kill before my Doctor appointment so I couldn't resist stopping bye @TrumpVancouver to have a coffee.… 28 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.