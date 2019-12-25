Global  

Barn owls reflect moonlight in order to stun their prey

The Next Web Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Ecosystems that are bathed in light during the day change profoundly at night. As the sun fades from the land, nocturnal life emerges, with the barn owl (Tyto alba) among them. Barn owls are iconic nocturnal birds of prey that are found all over the world, often near towns and villages. Although a familiar species to many, there is still much we don’t know about them. One peculiarity is the difference in plumage color between different barn owls. Why is it that some have undersides that are completely white while others are dark red? This puzzled scientists for a long…

