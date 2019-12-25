Global  

Pentagon Warns Military Personnel Not to Use Home DNA Kits

WebProNews Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
NBC News is reporting that the Pentagon has told military personnel not to use home DNA testing kits. According to a memo NBC News obtained, “Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence Joseph Kernan and James Stewart, acting Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness, said that DNA testing companies were targeting military members with…

Pentagon Warns Military Personnel Not to Use Home DNA Kits
News video: Pentagon Warns Military Personnel To Not Use DNA Tests

Pentagon Warns Military Personnel To Not Use DNA Tests 01:03

 The Pentagon is citing concerns that the popular tests will provide an opportunity for security breaches.

Recent related news from verified sources

Pentagon Warns Military Personnel Against At-Home DNA Tests

The tests, from companies such as 23andMe and Ancestry, have become popular holiday gifts, but the military is warning service members of risks to their careers.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •Telegraph.co.ukNPREnergy Daily

