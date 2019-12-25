Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

NBC News is reporting that the Pentagon has told military personnel not to use home DNA testing kits. According to a memo NBC News obtained, “Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence Joseph Kernan and James Stewart, acting Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness, said that DNA testing companies were targeting military members with…



The post Pentagon Warns Military Personnel Not to Use Home DNA Kits appeared first on WebProNews. 👓 View full article

