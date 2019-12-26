Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Apple Will Enforce macOS App Notarization Starting February 2020

WebProNews Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
According to a post on Apple’s developer site, the company will start enforcing notarization prerequisites in February 2020. Apple previously announced that “Mac software distributed outside the Mac App Store must be notarized by Apple in order to run on macOS Catalina.” The move is meant to improve security on macOS by ensuring only legitimate…

The post Apple Will Enforce macOS App Notarization Starting February 2020 appeared first on WebProNews.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rick Makes Apple Cider Doughnuts [Video]Rick Makes Apple Cider Doughnuts

Join Rick Martinez in the Bon Appétit Test Kitchen as he makes apple cider doughnuts. These sugared doughnuts are craggy and crunchy on the outside, tender and moist on the inside. Apple butter (not..

Credit: Bon Appetit     Duration: 19:23Published

Apple’s maxed-out Mac Pro costs $50,000, we came up with better ways to spend that money [Video]Apple’s maxed-out Mac Pro costs $50,000, we came up with better ways to spend that money

Yesterday Apple’s redesigned, revamped Mac Pro went on sale. This is Apple’s first significant Pro-level desktop upgrade in a long time, but it comes at a price. A fully maxed out Mac Pro costs..

Credit: Engadget Today     Duration: 04:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Apple will start enforcing its Mac app security policy in February

Apple warned that it would eventually want notarization for non-App Store software running on macOS Catalina, and now there's a firm deadline for that request....
engadget

The 11 best apps for your new Mac

The 11 best apps for your new MacPhoto by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge Getting the most out of your Apple computer often means exploring well beyond the stock apps pre-installed on...
The Verge Also reported by •9to5Mac

Tweets about this

jgeerlings

Jorg Geerlings #Apple Will Enforce #macOS App Notarization Starting February 2020 https://t.co/vVsXKkcRoU 22 hours ago

omnidelic

IndieLab RT @BrideOfLinux: What does this mean for FOSS apps?: Apple will enforce app notarization for macOS Catalina in February https://t.co/0Rrag… 1 day ago

BrideOfLinux

Christine Hall What does this mean for FOSS apps?: Apple will enforce app notarization for macOS Catalina in February https://t.co/0RrageHmCf 1 day ago

CyberSecDN

Cyber Security Daily News #Apple will enforce app notarization for macOS Catalina in February https://t.co/quB5gLwcSA #HITB via @SecurityNewsbot 2 days ago

_naneee_

🚨#🅸🆂🅴🅻🅻 #🅸🅱🆄🆈 #🅸🆂🆆🅰🅿 #🅸🅵🅸🆇🚨 RT @appleinsider: Apple will start enforcing its app notarization requirements for #macOS software from February 3, 2020, marking the end o… 3 days ago

schestowitz

Dr. Roy Schestowitz (罗伊) " #Apple temporarily adjusted the notarization prerequisites in order to make the transition to macOS Catalina easi… https://t.co/CTNoE9gbNk 3 days ago

schestowitz

Dr. Roy Schestowitz (罗伊) ● NEWS ● #ProprietarySoftware #BoycottApple#Apple will enforce app notarization for #macOS #Catalina in February https://t.co/pAJQmwoMPk 3 days ago

magrolino

m. fruehmann 🇦🇹 RT @petaluma: Catalina on @apple products is now a permanent no-go. Glad I found out about this before switching over on January 1, per pl… 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.