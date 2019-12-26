Global  

13 authors explain what Louisa May Alcott's 'Little Women' means to them

Mashable Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Over a century and a half ago, four sisters named Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy came into our world and left an indelible mark on the imaginations of writers. 

Louisa May Alcott's Little Women is first and foremost a book about sisterhood. But one sister in particular, Jo March, has had a lasting impact on generations of women...
