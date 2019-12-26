Whoa, these Powerbeats3 wireless earphones are on sale for 60% off

Thursday, 26 December 2019 ( 2 days ago )

*TL;DR:* The "defiant black-red" PowerBeats3 wireless earphones from Beats' Decade Collection are on sale for just $79.99 on Amazon. (They're normally $199.95, meaning this deal saves you an impressive $120.)



--------------------



If you're hopping on the New Year's fitness resolution bandwagon come 2020, know... 👓 View full article

